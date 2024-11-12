Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre freezes 450,000 'mule' bank accounts used in cyber fraud schemes

Centre freezes 450,000 'mule' bank accounts used in cyber fraud schemes

The Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds System found 40,000 mule accounts in SBI, 10,000 in PNB, 7,000 in Canara, 6,000 in Kotak Mahindra, and 5,000 in Airtel Payments Bank

cyber crime

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, the Centre has frozen around 450,000 “mule” bank accounts in the past year, according to a report by The Indian Express. These accounts are typically used to launder money obtained from cyber fraud. While such accounts are spread across various banks, a high concentration has been identified in State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Airtel Payments Bank.
 
Officials from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, recently discussed these issues in a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). They outlined the vulnerabilities in the banking system and explained how fraudsters misuse these “mule accounts” — often opened using someone else’s know your customer (KYC) documents — for withdrawing funds through automated teller machines (ATMs), cheques, and digital transactions, the report said.
 

Widespread use of mule accounts

Data from the Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System revealed around 40,000 mule accounts in SBI branches, followed by 10,000 in PNB, 7,000 in Canara Bank, 6,000 in Kotak Mahindra Bank, and 5,000 in Airtel Payments Bank. These findings underscore the scale of the issue, with over Rs 17,000 crore reportedly siphoned off in the last year, the report said.

Tightened monitoring

During the three-hour meeting, PMO officials were briefed on the steps taken by an inter-ministerial panel to address the issue. State and union territory police forces have been instructed to take proactive measures against mule accounts. Additionally, banks have been urged to investigate the role of bank staff in facilitating these accounts. The Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services have also been advised to strengthen safeguards, the report mentioned.

Airtel Payments Bank's measures to counter fraud

The report quoted a spokesperson for Airtel Payments Bank, highlighting the bank’s approach to minimising risks associated with mule accounts. As a low-risk bank catering primarily to small-ticket savings, Airtel Payments Bank does not offer current accounts or cheque books, a key factor in preventing cyber fraud.
 
The bank uses real-time application programming interface (API) integration with the I4C suspect registry to screen customers, along with advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models to detect account takeovers. Airtel Payments Bank has also introduced Face Match technology, which helps verify KYC compliance by matching customer photos with records, further reducing the risk of misuse.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files charge sheet against cyber fraudsters as I4C issues new advisory

PM Modi

Awareness essential to protect oneself from 'cyber arrest' scams: PM Modi

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Cyber criminals make fake WhatsApp accounts of Goa minister, another MLA

Meta

Meta launches initiative with Centre to empower Indians against scams

The data breach of Star Health and Allied Insurance is a “huge problem” if sensitive information of about 31 million customers, reportedly amounting to 7.24 terabytes, is offered for sale, industry experts have warned, saying that the gravity of the

Hacker builds website to leak insurer Star Health's data days after lawsuit

Topics : Cyber fraud Cyber fraud transactions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon