Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tensions at Kerala Univ as SFI demands removal of Bharat Mata portrait

Tensions at Kerala Univ as SFI demands removal of Bharat Mata portrait

The southern state has been witnessing a tussle between Arlekar and the Marxist party-led LDF government over the display of the Bharat Mata portrait during official events at the Raj Bhavan here

SFI logo (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), engaged in a war of words with the organisers of the event, Padmanabha Seva Samithi, and police, demanding to remove the portrait from the senate hall. (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tension prevailed at the Kerala University Senate campus here on Wednesday over the display of a portrait of Bharat Mata as part of a private function attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), engaged in a war of words with the organisers of the event, Padmanabha Seva Samithi, and police, demanding to remove the portrait from the senate hall.

However, the organisers, a pro-right wing outfit, said they would not remove the Bharat Mata portrait from the stage as part of the event as they booked the hall after meeting all necessary procedures.

 

SFI leaders and university syndicate members, however, made it clear that they would not allow the programme to be held if the portrait was not removed from there, triggering tense moments on the campus.

Notwithstanding the tense situation, the governor reached the campus and attended the event.

Also Read

fishing, fisheries

Kerala's fishing economy reels from back-to-back maritime disasters

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kerala Governor

Kerala Raj Bhavan denies reports of seeking central security for Governor

PremiumF-35 Fighter jets

British stealth jet stays parked in Kerala days after emergency landing

gavel

SC protects Kerala journo booked for defamation of politician on YT video

MSC IRINA

Oil extraction from MSC Elsa 3 to take more time due to monsoon season: DGS

Besides the SFI activists, the workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also took part in the protest outside the Senate campus. DYFI is the youth wing of the CPI(M).

It was a tough time for the police personnel to control the protesters who squatted on the road and raised slogans against the display of the Bharat Mata portrait. Some of them even tore away the display board of the programme placed in front of the gate.

The southern state has been witnessing a tussle between Arlekar and the Marxist party-led LDF government over the display of the Bharat Mata portrait during official events at the Raj Bhavan here.

The Bharat Mata portrait row involving Governor Arlekar recently triggered a series of street protests and a war of words on June 21, with the ruling CPI(M)'s official mouthpiece publishing a hard-hitting editorial against the Raj Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

News highlights: Cabinet adopts resolution against Emergency, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand, heavy rain

Three people missing as cloudbursts create havoc in Himachal's Kullu

PremiumIndian travellers, Travel, tourism, Travel portals

Global leisure travel market to reach $15 trillion by 2040: BCG report

Supreme Court, SC

Summoning lawyers for legal advice threat to their autonomy: Supreme Court

home ministry

MHA extends validity of NGOs whose licences are expiring till Sept 30

Topics : Kerala Kerala government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon