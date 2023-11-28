Sensex (0.09%)
Centre giving Rs 6,080 cr for railways sector in Tamil Nadu: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw further said that the long pending demand of the Hosur Jolarpet inter-rail service project was being assessed and work would start soon after evaluating the cost efficiency

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of communications & IT

He further said that a multi-modal cargo terminal for Hosur area would be developed

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday asserted that the Central government has provided 6,080 crore rupees for the development of Tamil Nadu in the railway sector in the last one year.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Before 2014, when the UPA government was there, the allocation for Tamil Nadu used to be only 879 crores. PM Modi is today giving Rs 6,080 crores for the railway sector in Tamil Nadu. The projects which were pending in past are progressing very well. 75 stations in Tamil Nadu state are being redeveloped to a world-class level."
Ashwini Vaishnaw further said that the long pending demand of the Hosur Jolarpet inter-rail service project was being assessed and work would start soon after evaluating the cost efficiency.
"The implementation of this project requires the construction of a tunnel, and the value of this project was high. We are working to find an efficient solution and soon the project will commence. I will follow it up after every 15 days with the time. We will be able to complete the DPR and take it for sanctions," he added.
He further said that a multi-modal cargo terminal for Hosur area would be developed.
"A multi-modal cargo terminal for Hosur area would be developed so that the industries could get the correct logistic solutions and employment could grow for all," he added.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav later went to Bengaluru by train from Hosur.
A large number of BJP cadres and officials including former MP Narasimhan, and Tamil Nadu BJP West District President Nagaraj was seen with him. The railway passengers' association presented petitions to the minister regarding various demands.

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Tamil Nadu Railways funds

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

