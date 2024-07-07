Business Standard
Centre initiates action against Kolkata CP, DCP for 'maligning' Raj Bhavan

"The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against IPS officers based on a detailed report submitted by Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose," the official told PTI

The Bengal Governor also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for allegedly maligning the office of the West Bengal Governor by promoting and spreading canards, a central government official said.
The Union ministry action came after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose submitted a report to it regarding Goyal and Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Central Indira Mukherjee, alleging that they were "functioning in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant", he said.
Bose, in his report, submitted to the Home Minister in the last week of June, has highlighted the issues of Kolkata Police officers not allowing the victims of post-poll violence to meet him despite him giving them the requisite permission, he said.
"The Union Home Ministry has initiated disciplinary action against IPS officers based on a detailed report submitted by Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose," the official told PTI.
 
The copies of the letter were sent to the state government on July 4, he added.
The Bengal Governor also accused other police officers, posted at the Raj Bhavan, of promoting and encouraging concocted allegations by a woman employee during April-May 2024, the official added.
"These IPS officers through their acts have not only tarnished the office of the Governor but also functioned in a manner which is completely unbecoming of a public servant. They have conveniently chosen to ignore the Conduct Rules," he added.

Topics : Centre West Bengal

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

