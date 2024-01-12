Centre introduces interactive employability skills course for PwDs

Sensex (    %)
                        
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) joined forces with Enable India to introduce a transformative 70-hour interactive Employability Skills course for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).
Crafted under the guidance of Secretary, DEPwD, Rajesh Aggarwal, this pioneering course has been designed to revolutionise access to gainful employment opportunities for PwDs.
The grand launch of this innovative course took place at the Purple Fest, heralding a promising and brighter future for individuals with disabilities. Attendees witnessed the inauguration ceremony, highlighting the commitment to creating an inclusive and empowered society.
In addition to this momentous announcement, the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, in collaboration with the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, unveiled comprehensive Guidelines for Accessibility Standards.
These guidelines, meticulously tailored for both physical and digital skill training infrastructure, stand as a beacon of inclusivity for individuals with diverse disabilities.
This revolutionary step ensures that the standards will be adopted nationwide by all government-associated skill training organizations, fostering a more accessible environment for everyone.
The culmination of these efforts was marked by a special event held at the main hall of Kala Academy, where Shri Subhas Phal Dessai and Rajesh Aggarwal launched these transformative initiatives.
This event not only symbolised a milestone but also represented a significant stride towards building a more accessible and inclusive future for all.
The impact of these initiatives promises to create lasting changes in the landscape of employability and accessibility for Persons with Disabilities across the nation.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

