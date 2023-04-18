close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre launches scheme to promote tribal products of Northeastern region

Union Minister Arjun Munda said that through TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation), the scheme aims to empower individuals to become self-employed and self-reliant

IANS Imphal
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday launched a centrally-sponsored scheme to promote value addition and marketing of products made by the tribals from the northeastern region.

Launching the 'Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from Northeastern Region' (PTP-NER), the minister said that through TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation), the scheme aims to empower individuals to become self-employed and self-reliant.

"The vision of the Prime Minister is to 'Look East', focus on development and promote tribal products to enhance the livelihood of tribal entrepreneurs and create endless business opportunities. As this area is constitutionally a tribal region, understanding the tribal communities is essential," the minister said.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and other dignitaries were present in the function held in Imphal.

Munda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again stressed on a national programme for 'One District, One Product' for the promotion of unique tribal products, and TRIFED would collaborate with the state governments and agencies to ensure the promotion of these products through teamwork, providing solutions and value addition for these products.

The northeast region has always possessed immense potential in every field and the tribals have ensured through their efforts the overall development of the nation, he said, adding that all these efforts are aimed to help the tribal entrepreneurs and beneficiaries evolve in a greater market both at the national and international level, and the government will launch more schemes to help the tribals.

Also Read

Arjun Munda to launch scheme to promote tribal products from northeast

Tribals inspiration behind govt schemes: PM pays tributes to Birsa Munda

FIR against Union Minister Arjun Munda, 40 others over protest in Ranchi

Sachin Tendulkar's message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

FIH-certified Rourkela hockey stadium is world's largest: Odisha Govt

Delhi govt to introduce skill development centres for differently-abled

Old NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth this week, may pose low danger

Defence Ministry okay proposal for industry-friendly reform related to AHSP

Additional 70,000 street lights to be installed in Delhi under govt scheme

Mercury soars in Kerala with record power use of 100 mn units on Apr 17

Biren Singh said that the barriers with the Centre in terms of developmental schemes have been removed, "now that we have realised that the government of India is focusing on providing the tribals of our region with a better quality of life".

Through improved efficiency in the procurement and marketing of tribal items the from northeastern states, the PTP-NER has been designed to strengthen the opportunities for tribal craftsmen to support their livelihoods.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim are among the states that will be covered by the programme.

Topics : Centre | Tribal art | Northeast India

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon