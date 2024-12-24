Business Standard

Home / India News / Centre lifts Grap IV restrictions for Delhi-NCR as pollution levels dip

Centre lifts Grap IV restrictions for Delhi-NCR as pollution levels dip

Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) ?include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes

The air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Tuesday revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a dip in pollution levels, according to an official order.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Tuesday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) ?include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

