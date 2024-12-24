Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 05:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Himachal snowfall: 177 roads closed, Shimla hotel occupancy rises to 70%

Himachal snowfall: 177 roads closed, Shimla hotel occupancy rises to 70%

Snowfall was recorded in the Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts

snowfall,snow

A second consecutive day of snowfall has led to an increase in tourist inflow amid hope on a white Christmas. | Representative Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Shimla
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 177 roads, including three national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh following snowfall in several districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Snowfall was recorded in the Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur districts.

A second consecutive day of snowfall has led to an increase in tourist inflow amid hope on a white Christmas. 

Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association president MK Seth told PTI that hotel occupancy in Shimla was at more than 70 per cent.

The snowfall led to a 30-percentage point increase in room bookings, he added.

 

Also Read

sukhu

Himachal to resolve pending cases of employment on compassionate ground: CM

Winter,cold wave

Cold wave and fog disrupt life in North India, but winter tourism thrives

Tourists click photographs at snow-covered Koksar after fresh snowfall, in Lahaul & Spiti district. (PTI Photo)

Vehicles stuck, tourists stranded after snowfall in Manali; 700 rescued

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Losses of Himachal's 30 PSEs rose from Rs 3,953 cr to Rs 4,778 cr: CAG

fire, forest fire, shimla forest fire, shimla fire

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh record sharp rise in forest fires: ISFR

About 174 roads and three national highways are closed and tourists in about 500 vehicles stranded near the Atal Tunnel were safely rescued till late on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster) Onkar Sharma told PTI Videos.

According to reports, four people died in accidents during the past 24 hours and several suffered injuries due to vehicles skidding at some places. The administration is yet to share details about the victims.

The national highways between Attari and Leh, Sanj to Aut in Kullu district, and Khab Sangam in Kinnaur district and Gramphoo in Lahaul and Spiti district were blocked for traffic.

A maximum 89 roads were closed in Shimla, followed by 44 in Kinnaur and 25 in Mandi. Some areas were without electricity after 683 transformers stopped working, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Sharma advised the tourists to adhere to the advisories issued by the district administration and the police, listen to suggestions from locals and refrain from driving in the snow.

Khadrala received 24 cm of snow, followed by Sangla (16.5 cm), Shillaro (15.3 cm), Chopal and Jubbal (15 cm each), Kalpa (13.7 cm), Nichar (10 cm), Shimla (7 cm), Pooh (6 cm) and Jot (5 cm).

Snowfall was also witnessed in the suburbs of Manali and Dalhousie since Monday while a few places in the mid and lower hills received light rain.

An intense cold wave persisted in the lower hills of Mandi while a cold wave was witnessed in Una and Chamba. Dense, moderate and shallow fog was witnessed in Bilapsur, Sundernagar and Mandi, respectively, the Met office said.

It has issued an 'orange' warning for severe cold in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi and 'yellow' warning for dense fog over parts of the Bhakra dam reservoir area and the Balh Valley in Mandi till Thursday.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest in the state, recording a night temperature of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius.

The post-monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to December 24 was at 92 per cent of a normal of 70.4 mm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Video: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meet erupts in chaos, fistfights

Video: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meet erupts in chaos, fistfights

Rahul Gandhi

RaGa visits Delhi market, interacts with vendors over rising food prices

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Lokpal calls Sebi chief, Moitra for oral hearing over corruption charges

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

LIVE: EC responds to Congress allegations in Maharashtra, says rule-based process followed

Consumer protection rules

Govt launches AI tools, e-com safety measures to boost consumer protection

Topics : Himachal Pradesh snowfall Shimla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon