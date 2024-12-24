Business Standard

Home / India News / Video: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meet erupts in chaos, fistfights

Video: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meet erupts in chaos, fistfights

BJP and Congress clash over sand mining allegations, 'vote chor' slogans at municipal meeting over Dr Ambedkar's legacy and political allegations

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Chandigarh witnessed a heated General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, as Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors clashed over the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar. Tensions escalated further when Anil Masih, the poll officer accused of tampering with mayoral election ballot papers, launched a scathing attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing the latter of being out on bail in the National Herald case.
 
The comment sparked a firestorm of verbal exchanges between members of the Congress-AAP alliance and the BJP, which ultimately led to a fistfight.
 
In response, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors passed a motion demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, further intensifying the debate.
 

Sand mining allegations and 'vote chor' slogans

The situation deteriorated further when BJP councillors targeted city mayor Kuldeep Kumar, accusing him of facilitating illegal sand mining in Dhanas. In response, Congress-AAP councillors stormed into the well of the house, waving posters featuring Anil Masih and chanting "vote chor" (vote thief) slogans.
 
The tension further escalated when Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh and BJP councillor Kuljeet Singh Sandhu clashed physically over the poster, prompting the mayor to adjourn the house.
 
While the proceedings eventually resumed, the atmosphere remained tense.

BJP hits back against Congress

The BJP fired back, accusing the Congress of disrespecting Dr Ambedkar during Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure and claiming the party was attempting to tarnish Amit Shah's image by distorting his recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad led the counterattack, accusing Congress of "hypocrisy" for invoking Dr Ambedkar’s name for political gain.
 
Prasad stated that Congress's hypocrisy must be exposed. He emphasised that while they insulted Dr Ambedkar during his lifetime, the party now pretends to honour him after his death. He called for an end to this hypocrisy.
 
Additionally, the BJP has demanded an unconditional apology from the Congress.

Congress launches nationwide campaign

In response, the Congress announced a week-long national campaign called Ambedkar Samman Saptah to honour Dr Ambedkar's contributions. The campaign will include marches and press conferences aimed at highlighting his legacy and holding Amit Shah accountable.

Topics : Chandigarh Indian National Congress BJP BS Web Reports B R Ambedkar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

