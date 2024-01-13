Commercial operationalisation of Navi Mumbai airport by March 2025: Scindia

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Commercial operation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport will commence by March 31, 2025, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday.
He also said that as much as 55-60 per cent of the work on the project has been completed.
Earlier, the Minister took a review meeting of the project, which is coming up at an investment of Rs 18,000 crore.
Navi Mumbai Airport Project, being developed by the Adani Group, is split into five phases and will have a total capacity of 9-crore passengers per annum.
Of this, the first phase will have two crore annual capacity, he said.
Once all the five phases of the project are completed, the airport will have four terminals and two runways, he said.
The minister also said that the airport will have road, rail, metro and water connectivity.

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

