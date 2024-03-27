Centre notifies 3-10% hike in MGNREGA wage rates for FY25 ahead of polls

Ahead of the elections, the central government has announced a 3-10 per cent increase in the wage rate of MGNREGA workers in nominal terms for the financial year 2024-25. The increase is similar to the hike announced for the current financial year.

The new wage rates will come into force from April 1, 2024. The notification was issued today.

In terms of percentage increase, wage rates in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have seen the lowest 3 per cent increase in 2024-25 as compared to 2023-24 while that of Karnataka will see the highest increase of 10.4 per cent, the notification issued late night showed.

Sources said the rural development ministry has sought permission from the Election Commission to notify the wage rates as the model code of conduct is in force across the country for the General Elections. It notified the wages after obtaining the clearance as the revision is a routine exercise.

The last revision in MGNREGA wages was notified on March 24, 2023. The increase in the wages at that time for different states varied from two per cent to 10 per cent. Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur were among the states which registered the lowest percentage increase in wages.





Rajasthan had registered the highest percentage increase in the MNREGA wages. The revised rate for Rajasthan was Rs 255 against Rs 231 in 2022.

Bihar and Jharkhand came second in terms of percentage increase in wages, with the rates being hiked by around eight per cent compared to 2022. In 2022, the wages of an NREGA worker in these two states was Rs 210, which was increased to Rs 228 in 2023.

In a report tabled in the Parliament earlier this year, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj had pointed out the high range of variation in MGNREGS wages across states and had also said that the wages were inadequate and not in consonance with the rising cost of living.

The panel also quoted a report of the central government committee on minimum wages – Anoop Satpathy Committee – which had recommended that the wages under MGNREGA should be Rs 375 per day.



State MGNREGA Wages 2023-24 2024-25 % Change Andaman and Nicobar Islands* 311-328 329-347 5.7 Andhra Pradesh 272 300 10.3 Arunachal Pradesh 224 234 4.5 Assam 238 249 4.6 Bihar 228 245 7.5 Chhattisgarh 221 243 10.0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 297 324 9.1 Daman and Diu 297 324 9.1 Goa 322 356 10.6 Gujarat 256 280 9.4 Haryana 357 374 4.8 HP** 224-280 236-295 5.4 Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh 244 259 6.1 Jharkhand 228 245 7.5 Karnataka 316 349 10.4 Kerala 333 346 3.9 Lakshadweep 304 315 3.6 Madhya Pradesh 221 243 10.0 Maharashtra 273 297 8.8 Manipur 260 272 4.6 Meghalaya 238 259 8.8 Mizoram 249 266 6.8 Nagaland 224 234 4.5 Odisha 237 254 7.2 Puducherry 294 319 8.5 Punjab 303 322 6.3 Rajasthan 255 266 4.3 Sikkim 236 249 5.5 Tamil Nadu 294 319 8.5 Telangana 272 300 10.3 Tripura 226 242 7.1 Uttar Pradesh 230 237 3.0 Uttarakhand 230 237 3.0 West Bengal 237 250 5.5 *Separate Rates are for Andaman Islands and Nicobar Islands