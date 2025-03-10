Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Centre tables Manipur budget in LS envisaging Rs 35,104 cr expenditure

Centre tables Manipur budget in LS envisaging Rs 35,104 cr expenditure

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

The total receipts have been pegged at Rs 35,368.19 crore, up from Rs 32,471.90 crore in 2024-25. | Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled in the Lok Sabha the Manipur budget for 2025-26, envisaging an expenditure of Rs 35,103.90 crore, up from Rs 32,656.81 crore in the current financial year.

Manipur is currently under the President's Rule.

The total receipts have been pegged at Rs 35,368.19 crore, up from Rs 32,471.90 crore in 2024-25.

According to documents, the capital outlay has been increased by 19 per cent to Rs 7,773 crore over the current financial year ending March 2025.

Manipur's budget provides for over Rs 2,000 crore under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and Rs 9,520 crore for social sector outlay.

 

For relief and rehabilitation for internally displaced persons, Rs 15 crore has been provided for temporary shelter to them; Rs 35 crore towards housing for displaced people, Rs 100 crore for relief operation, and Rs 7 crore for compensation.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 2,866 crore for 2025-26 has been made towards incentives for police personnel posted in sensitive areas.

Sitharaman tabled the supplementary demands for grants in respect of Manipur for the year 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

