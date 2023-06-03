close

Centre trying to resolve issues of wrestlers: Union Minister Karandlaje

Addressing a press meet in Udupi, she claimed that the protest is getting international support as it is against the central government

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
wrestlers protest

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
The Union government is trying its best to resolve the issues of wrestlers and to end their protests in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet in Udupi, she claimed that the protest is getting international support as it is against the central government.

She also alleged that business tycoon George Soros is working to bring instability in the country and Rahul Gandhi was seen with Sanil, vice president of Soros' NGO in India during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The minister also claimed that the NGO is funding those who protest against the Union government.

The protests by Indian wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh must be investigated and the offenders must be punished under law, she said.

"I am not talking in support of anyone. Internal investigation is taking place and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is involved himself in the investigation. The sports department will answer to any further queries," she said.

Speaking about her home state, Karandlaje urged the new Congress government in Karnataka not to stall central government projects and said she will personally speak with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the matter.

On the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress government, she said the state should examine the adverse effects of the programmes. The government should explain to the people the source of funds for implementing the schemes, she added.

The union minister also said she has sought the merger of Konkan Railway with South Western Railway for facilitating developmental works in the railway sector in the region.

BJP Udupi district president Kuilady Suresh Nayak and party MLAs from Udupi district were present at the press conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Woman wrestler BJP

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

