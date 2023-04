Cheated his father and Congress: KPCC chief on Anil Antony joining BJP

After former Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said Anil cheated his father and Congress.

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, on Thursday, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Linking Anil K Antony's joining date in BJP with the day when Judas betrayed Jesus, KPCC president Sudhakaran said, "This is the day of cheating, Anil Antony joined BJP on the same day (Mounty Thursday) Judas betrayed Jesus for thirty silver coins. Anil Antony betrayed his father and Congress."

"More than AK Antony's son, Anil Antony was nothing in Congress. Anil Antony doesn't have the tradition of fighting for Congress. Anil never hold the party flag, did not paste posters for the party, and did not raise party slogans," he added.

Talking about the political views of people in the same family, Sudhakaran said that politics is personal.

"Being the son of AK Antony, even we say that he is a congressman. Politics is personal. Earlier also there were people in the same family with different party views. Can examine the pathetic condition of those who left the Congress party. Anyone who worked for the party will not leave the congress party," said Sudhakar.

He also added that he had talked to A K Antony after Anil joined BJP and AK Antony told him that he will not interfere in this.

Meanwhile speaking on his decision to join BJP, Anil on Thursday said Congress has now started 'prioritising the interest of two-three individuals'.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Antony said, "This has been a very decisive decision in my life. A few months back, I quit Congress because there was a difference of opinion regarding a documentary (BBC), which I believe was an attack on our sovereignty and integrity."

"Congress party now is not the Congress I knew when I was growing up. It is not even the party that existed five years back. Now Congress has lost all interest...Party now has started prioritising the interest of two-three individuals," added Antony.

Anil Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and Anil Baluni were also present at the occasion.

Anil Antony thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his induction into BJP.