close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cheated his father and Congress: KPCC chief on Anil Antony joining BJP

"Anil Antony doesn't have the tradition of fighting for Congress," he added

ANI Politics
Anil Antony joins BJP

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After former Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said Anil cheated his father and Congress.

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, on Thursday, joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Linking Anil K Antony's joining date in BJP with the day when Judas betrayed Jesus, KPCC president Sudhakaran said, "This is the day of cheating, Anil Antony joined BJP on the same day (Mounty Thursday) Judas betrayed Jesus for thirty silver coins. Anil Antony betrayed his father and Congress."

"More than AK Antony's son, Anil Antony was nothing in Congress. Anil Antony doesn't have the tradition of fighting for Congress. Anil never hold the party flag, did not paste posters for the party, and did not raise party slogans," he added.

Talking about the political views of people in the same family, Sudhakaran said that politics is personal.

"Being the son of AK Antony, even we say that he is a congressman. Politics is personal. Earlier also there were people in the same family with different party views. Can examine the pathetic condition of those who left the Congress party. Anyone who worked for the party will not leave the congress party," said Sudhakar.

Also Read

Anil Antony not ready to join BJP, says former KPCC chief Muraleedharan

Kerala BJP takes a dig at Congress over Anil Antony's resignation

Guv Arif keeps blowing hot, but CM Pinarayi says 'This is Kerala'

Question mark over fate of central govt projects in Congress-ruled Himachal

People thinking about nation's sovereignty can't remain in Cong: Shergill

Could provoke people: BJP teams not allowed to visit Sasaram, Bihar Sharif

Nagaland receives investment proposals of Rs 4,510 cr in B20 meet

Top headlines: Change in semiconductor scheme, price caps on gas and more

Live: Israel hits 2 tunnels, weapon factories in response to Hamas attack

Amid salary cuts, layoffs, techies now hit by soaring rents in Bengaluru

He also added that he had talked to A K Antony after Anil joined BJP and AK Antony told him that he will not interfere in this.

Meanwhile speaking on his decision to join BJP, Anil on Thursday said Congress has now started 'prioritising the interest of two-three individuals'.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Antony said, "This has been a very decisive decision in my life. A few months back, I quit Congress because there was a difference of opinion regarding a documentary (BBC), which I believe was an attack on our sovereignty and integrity."

"Congress party now is not the Congress I knew when I was growing up. It is not even the party that existed five years back. Now Congress has lost all interest...Party now has started prioritising the interest of two-three individuals," added Antony.

Anil Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and Anil Baluni were also present at the occasion.

Anil Antony thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his induction into BJP.

Topics : A K Antony | Congress | Politics | Karnataka

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon