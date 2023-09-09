Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to skip G20 dinner over unavailability of flights

The Delhi Airport had issued a notice stating that all other non-scheduled flights, including general aviation and non-scheduled charter flights, are prohibited from using the IGI airport

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that he would not attend the President's G20 dinner due to the unavailability of non-scheduled flights in and out of Delhi.

The Congress leader said, "Delhi has become a no-fly zone now. How do I go?"

Due to the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Delhi Airport had issued a notice stating that during the two-day Summit, only scheduled airline flights and special G20 summit flights will be permitted to land and take off at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The notice stated that all other non-scheduled flights, including general aviation and non-scheduled charter flights, are prohibited from using the airport while the Summit is in progress.

The Central government has extended special invitations to all chief ministers and Union ministers to the special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam on September 9.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren have confirmed their participation at the gala event. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decided to attend after late evening discussions among INDIA alliance partners.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

It's a consensus on day 1: The G20 summit gets closer to a joint communique

Political events of all parties to get security in Naxal areas: C'garh CM

G20 Summit 2023: What is the Global Biofuel Alliance launched today?

G20 Declaration powerful call for world prosperity: India's Sherpa Kant

Coal scam: Delhi court allows Cong leader Naveen Jindal to travel abroad


However, several top Opposition leaders have not been invited to the dinner, among them being Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Reacting to the Centre not inviting Kharge to the dinner, Baghel said, "It's unfortunate. They should respect the Opposition in democracy. It is an attack on democracy that he has not been invited to the dinner."

The ongoing G20 Leaders' Summit 2023 is being held at the Bharat Mandapam in the international convention and exhibition centre at Pragati Maidan.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in the Summit.
Topics : Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel G20 meeting G20 summit G20 BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon