Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP files complaint with EC against CM Gehlot

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has concealed the details of two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit. A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has given a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against the Chief Minister. According to Shekhawat the criminal offences include one is in connection to land scam, and the other in connection to looting, rape, and sexual offence.

BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also claims that Congress' guarantees would bankrupt the state. He alleges that Rajasthan's treasury has been emptied and the state government has not been able to pay salaries and pensions. Poonawalla also criticised other guarantees made by the Congress party in poll-bound states.

Congress leaders remain optimisitic about the party once again forming government in the state. Sachin Pilot told ANI, "From the kind of response I am getting from party workers, people and fellow candidates, it seems that the public mood and pulse is in favour of the Congress. People want to see us form the government again in Rajasthan."

Meanwhile, drinking water remains a critical issue in the state with a large number of people still lacking taps at home. Most rely on private water tankers, and some on the ones provided by the local governing bodies. Talks of the the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) had sparked some hope, but has been fading with delays in implementation of the project.