Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

The voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be in a single phase on November 17, 2023. Results will be announced on December 3, 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced.

While announcing the poll dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "The commission went to all five states in 40 days. We talked to all the people who will participate in this election. We also met political parties and took their suggestions. Elections will be held in 679 assemblies in all five states."

Highlighting that there are 6 million first-time voters this time, Rajiv Kumar said that the gender ratio is also constantly improving in all five states.





Also Read: Election Commission announces dates for polling in five states; check here "Around 60 lakh first-time voters will be able to participate in elections in five states, with 15.39 lakh young voters eligible to participate in elections due to amendments on qualifying dates," he said, adding, "The overall number of male voters in the five poll-bound states stands more than women voters at 8.24 crore, female voters exceed male voters in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram and equal in Telangana."

On the malpractices in elections, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the citizens can report any kind of electoral malpractice to the ECI through cVigil App.

"For every complaint, there will be a response in 100 minutes," he said.

BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading the government. The BJP has been in power in the state for the past 15 years, and it is facing a strong challenge from the opposition Congress.

The Congress party is led by Kamal Nath, who served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2018 to 2020. The Congress was ousted from power in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 after some of its MLAs defected to the BJP.

Why is the Madhya Pradesh election crucial?

The upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are crucial for both the BJP and the Congress party. The BJP is looking to retain power in the state, while the Congress is aiming to make a comeback.

The Congress was the main opposition party in Madhya Pradesh for most of the past three decades. However, the party made a comeback in the 2018 Assembly elections, winning 114 seats. The BJP won 109 seats in the 2018 elections.

In March 2020, the BJP came back to power in Madhya Pradesh after the Congress government collapsed. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time.

A victory for the BJP in the upcoming polls would further consolidate its position as the dominant political force in Madhya Pradesh. A victory for the Congress party would be a major setback for the BJP, and it could also have implications for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.