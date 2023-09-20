Chhattisgarh plans to build aerocity, attract international flights

close
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Eyeing international air connectivity, the Chhattisgarh government has planned to build an aerocity near Swami Vivekananda Airport in Nava Raipur — the upcoming capital of the state.

According to officials, the aerocity will be developed at Layer 3 in Atal Nagar of Nava Raipur. The aim of the project is to promote passenger facilities, and commercial development in the airport area at par with international standards. Besides, the project will also generate employment for the local people.

The officials said, “Aerocity is a development project, which will be constructed on 216.63 acres located in the villages of Baroda and Ramchandi in Nava Raipur.”

Since some of the land is privately owned, the project will be developed according to the city’s development plan, they said.

They added that the first phase of development will be on an area of approximately 24.85 acres. The layout plan covers an area of 15.45 acres owned by the state government.

The plan proposes four commercial plots ranging from 0.62 acres to 3.01 acres, one shopping complex of 0.82 acres and 1.44 acres of land designated for a hotel.

To kick off the project, the state government has earmarked ~2 crore in the budget layout for fiscal year 2023–24.

The plan was announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during his Republic Day speech this year.

On Tuesday, he had laid the foundation stone for this ambitious project.

As part of the plan, the state government will send a proposal to the Union government for constructing a second runway at the Swami Vivekananda airport. 
Topics : Chhattisgarh government aerocity projects allotment

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

