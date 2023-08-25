Confirmation

Chhattisgarh election: EC team arrives in Raipur to review poll preparation

Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, along with other senior officials of the Election Commission of India, arrived in Raipur to review election preparations

Congress

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, along with other senior officials of the Election Commission of India, arrived in Raipur on Thursday to review election preparations.

This year, Chhattisgarh registered an increase of 950,000 voters, with more female voters. The state has 19.5 million electorates with 512,000 new voters.

Live-streaming

The Bilaspur High Court live-streamed the proceedings through video conferencing on YouTube. On the observation by the Supreme Court that re-emphasised the significance of live-streaming as an extension of the principle — open justice and open courts — the new practice is seen as important in ensuring judicial transparency.

The citizens, law students, and media witnessed the live streaming. Some states, such as Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Patna, already follow this practice.

Congress reconstitutes Pradesh Congress Committee

The Congress party in the state has reconstituted the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), appointing 23 general secretaries, 140 secretaries, and executive committee members.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal announced the list,

The reconstitution of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CGPCC) comes a month after tribal leader and MP Deepak Baij was appointed as the state Congress president, replacing another tribal leader, Mohan Markam.

Markam, who had completed his three-year tenure as PCC chief and continued for one more year, was later inducted into the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet in July.

Prominent leader among the newly appointed general secretaries are Prashant Mishra, Malkit Singh Gaidu, Deepak Mishra, Naresh Thakur, Ravi Ghosh, Vasudev Yadav, Chandrashekhar Shukla, Dr Thaneshwar Patila, Rajendra Sahu, Arti Singh, Yeshwardhan Rao, Neena Rawatiya, Fulkeriya Bhagat, Saklen Kamdar, Jitendra Sahu, Dwitendra Mishra, Manharan Rathour, Seema Verma, Piyush Kosre, Kanhaiya Agrawal, Shaheed Khan, Deepak Dubey, and Subodh Haridwal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Raipur to interact with the youth on September 2, while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally in the state on September 8. 
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Bhupesh Baghel Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Assembly elections Elections BS Web Reports mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

