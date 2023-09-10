Confirmation

Heatmap

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel initiates 700-bed hospital project in Raipur

The integrated hospital building will be constructed at the cost of Rs 322 crore in the state capital

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 700-bed integrated hospital building at Raipur.

The integrated hospital building will be constructed at the cost of Rs 322 crore.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone during a function held at Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College (JNMC) auditorium. During the event, Baghel inaugurated the institution's diamond jubilee celebration.

Baghel said, "The main diamond jubilee celebration of the JNMC will be held on December 23 and 24."

Baghel further added that there has been a significant rise in health services in the state in the last five years.

"The scope and quality of these services have improved," the chief minister added.

He further added that the state's health machinery is ready to deal with every crisis, and doctors and other medical staff have proved this during the Covid-19 pandemic. Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister T S Singh Deo was also present at the event.

A seven-storey modern hospital building will come up on a 70,896 sq m area. The hospital will be equipped with firefighting systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) system, integrated building management system (iBMS), among other facilities.

The basement floor of the building will be 8,828 sq metre, ground floor will be 7,500 sq metre, first floor to fifth floor will be 7,274 sq metre, sixth floor with atrium roof structure will be 8,728 sq metre, seventh floor will be 640.57 sq metre.

The foundation of the hospital has been designed in such a way that in the future, the seventh floor and eighth floor can be developed as per need.
Topics : Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP BS Web Reports Assembly elections

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon