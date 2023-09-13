Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

CM Baghel inaugurates India's largest wholesale commercial market in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that commercial plots would be allocated to businessmen in the commercial hub of Nava Raipur at the rate of Rs 540 per sq feet

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of three projects — commercial hub, aerocity and Shaheed Memorial — during an event in Raipur.

The chief minister said, "Today is a special day as the foundation stone of country's largest wholesale commercial market has been laid in Nava Raipur, which will also generate hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities for people."

During the event, CM Baghel said that commercial plots would be allocated to businessmen in the commercial hub of Nava Raipur at the rate of Rs 540 per sq feet.

"The state government will bear the additional amount spent on the construction of the commercial hub," he said.

With an aim to promote investment and commercial activities, the commercial hub is being developed in an area spanning 1,083 acres in sectors 23, 24, 34, 35, and 40 of Nava Raipur.

The land allocated for the first phase of the commercial hub will include the development of 1,000 wholesale commercial shops, with space for 20 different businesses. A separate area has been allocated for wholesale grocery, incense sticks, gunny bags, pulse mills, and paper trade, among others. 

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Here's how to download voter slips

BJP starts first 'parivartan yatra' in Dantewada, to cover 21 districts

Amit Shah cancels Dantewada tour; Smriti Irani to flag off parivartan yatra

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

Security to all parties in Naxal-affected areas, says CM Bhupesh Baghel


The state government has granted Rs 5 crore to develop the commercial hub. The infrastructure of the hub at the city level and the infrastructure development of 125 acres in the first phase will be done at the cost of Rs 195.51 crore.

The land allotted for the project is situated on National Highway 30, and has railway connectivity. 

Aerocity is being developed in an area spanning 216.63 acre near the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Naya Raipur to improve passenger facilities, improve commercial development in the airport vicinity, and generate employment.

The "Shaheed Smarak" will be established in the VIP Battalion of the village Parsada (Sector-3) in Nava Raipur, covering an area of 13 acres. Under this project, Shaheed Smarak will have walls to engrave the names of 2,700 martyrs, and Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will also be constructed.

CM Baghel said, "The people of the state had expectations from us and to fulfil these expectations, we have taken a significant stride forward." 

The chief minister said that the government is actively working to foster an environment favourable for industrial growth.

He said industrialists should "contribute to making Chhattisgarh's Industrial Policy the best in the country". 

He further added that this effort would increase the number of industries in the state, which would boost employment opportunities for the people of Chhattisgarh.
Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress BS Web Reports Bharatiya Janata Party BJP

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon