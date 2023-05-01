close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ciena appoints Amit Malik as India head to help firms meet 5G demands

He was previously Co-chair of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) (IT committee) and Vice Chair for the American Chamber

IANS New Delhi
Telecom

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Networking, systems and software company Ciena on Monday said it has appointed Amit Malik as Vice President and Sales Leader for India, as it helps drive network transformation to support service providers' 5G plans and growing bandwidth demands.

Malik is responsible for driving the sales strategy in India, a key growth market for Ciena. He reports to Jamie Jefferies, who leads Ciena's international business.

"India is an important market for Ciena driven by significant growth in bandwidth demand on our customers' networks as well as our large Research & Development (R&D) centre in the country," said Jamie Jefferies, Ciena's Vice President and General Manager of International Sales.

"Amit's deep expertise and proven track record in the telecommunications sector will be instrumental in building on our success in India as we support the country's digital transformation journey and adoption of transformative technologies like 5G," he added.

Malik joins Ciena from Cisco Systems, where he held various leadership roles.

He was previously Co-chair of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) (IT committee) and Vice Chair for the American Chamber.

Also Read

Congress slams PM Modi after sexual harassment accusations on WFI chief

Wrestlers stage protest against WFI president, vow to fight till end

USOF successor to focus on indigenising tech, hiring global bandwidth

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Govt launched several welfare schemes, ensured implimentation: Haryana CM

Tamil Nadu to set up Anti-Terrorism Squad at cost of Rs 57.51 crore

Gurugram flood control office amps up preparedness to tackle waterlogging

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Himachal government constitutes task force to curb illegal mining

Ciena has been actively involved in India for more than 15 years with a growing customer base, including all the local Tier 1 service providers. India is also home to one of the company's largest R&D centres of excellence.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : 5G service in India India telecom services

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

instagram, social media, influencers, advertisements
2 min read

WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

WhatsApp
2 min read

UK's Royal Mail to issue stamp featuring Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs

Royal Mail
2 min read

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Topping respondents’ list of airlines whose service was deemed most unsatisfactory was SpiceJet Ltd., followed by the country’s biggest airline with a 55% market share, IndiGo. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

Himachal government constitutes task force to curb illegal mining

Mining
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon