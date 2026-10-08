Thursday, October 08, 2026 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CISF deploys additional personnel for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Z+ security

CISF deploys additional personnel for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Z+ security

Reinforcement was ordered on October 7 amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with extra personnel deployed at Kumar's residence and ECI office

Gyanesh Kumar

Kumar is already protected under the Z+ security category, the second-highest level of security cover in the country (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Considering the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed "additional reserve" personnel to strengthen 'Z+' category security for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said.

The deployment of additional CISF personnel has been stepped up at the Delhi residence of Kumar in New Moti Bagh Colony, at the Election Commission office and as part of his personal security arrangements.

The reinforcement was carried out on October 7 following an order to increase the strength of the additional reserve deployment, officials said.

Kumar is already protected under the Z+ security category, the second-highest level of security cover in the country. The only higher category is the Special Protection Group (SPG) protection extended to the Prime Minister and his immediate family.

 

Officials said the latest deployment does not represent an upgrade of his existing security category. "Instead, it involves the mobilisation of additional personnel kept in reserve, depending on the prevailing security situation and threat assessment."

Also Read

Abhijeet Dipke, Abhijeet, Dhruv Rathee, Dhruv, Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee join hands with Dipke, stage protest against SIR

Delhi Protest, Protest, EC Protest, ECI Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, CEC Protest

INDIA bloc MPs to stage bigger protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar today

RG

Rahul, Priyanka, other MPs detained during Delhi protest, released later

Supreme Court

Plea in Supreme Court seeks recall of split verdict on EC appointment law

They staged a sit in at the roundabout itself, with Priyanka Gandhi lying on the road along with other women leaders, while carrying a copy of the Constitution.

Rahul, Priyanka, other MPs detained after being removed from protest site

Officials said reserve personnel are deployed as and when required in accordance with the prevailing threat perception.

The official said that the existing Z+ cover remains unchanged, adding that the deployment of additional personnel from the reserve pool was a precautionary measure to strengthen security in view of the current situation.

The INDIA bloc is staging massive protests nationwide demanding the immediate resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Led by senior opposition figures, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, the alliance has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of electoral manipulation and functioning as a "puppet" of the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Greater flexibility needed to bridge differences at COP31: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Police and security personnel barricade a road during a protest against the CEC

Heavy deployment by CAPF, Delhi Police ahead of Oct 10 CJP protest: Details

gavel

Rules appointing Jharkhand DGP prima facie in teeth of earlier decision: SC

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Delhi Protest, Protest, EC Protest, ECI Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, CEC Protest

Delhi Police books Rahul, Priyanka for alleged 'assault', 'obstruction'

Indigo emergency landing, lightning strike, aircraft nose damage

IndiGo flight to Lucknow suffers nose damage due to lightning, lands safely

Topics : Election Commission of India chief election commissioner Election Commission VIP security

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 3:51 PM IST