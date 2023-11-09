Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Climate action imposes heavy cost on developing nations, says CEA

He suggested that developing countries need to build the ship even as they are sailing

Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said climate action, including energy transition, impose a heavy cost on developing nations.
Observing that emerging countries are already grappling with twin challenges of poverty alleviation and economic growth, he said climate change and energy transition are an added burden.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Energy transition must bear three costs, including rise in costs of production from rising fuel cost and higher costs of new energy sources as they replace traditional sources, he said at an event organised by Centre for Social and Economic Progress.
He suggested that developing countries need to build the ship even as they are sailing.
India has announced that it aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 and meet 50 per cent of its electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced more ambitious targets for 2030, including installing 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, reducing the emissions intensity of its economy by 45 per cent, and reducing a billion tonnes of CO2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

Countries must be aware of high fiscal cost of climate change: CEA

Pakistan Cabinet approves National Adaptation Plan to combat climate change

UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment

Private sector capex will be key contributor to growth: CEA Nageswaran

Govt extends date for submitting claims under Vivad se Vishwas to Dec 31

CBI independent legal entity, Union of India has no control over it: Centre

India rejects Australian court's order asking ex-envoy to pay compensation

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: Personal guarantors get no SC reprieve

Smog towers no solution; Centre not in favour of more giant air purifiers

Topics : Climate Change CEA

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon