Climate action imposes heavy cost on developing nations, says CEA

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said climate action, including energy transition, impose a heavy cost on developing nations.

Observing that emerging countries are already grappling with twin challenges of poverty alleviation and economic growth, he said climate change and energy transition are an added burden.

Energy transition must bear three costs, including rise in costs of production from rising fuel cost and higher costs of new energy sources as they replace traditional sources, he said at an event organised by Centre for Social and Economic Progress.

He suggested that developing countries need to build the ship even as they are sailing.

India has announced that it aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 and meet 50 per cent of its electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced more ambitious targets for 2030, including installing 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, reducing the emissions intensity of its economy by 45 per cent, and reducing a billion tonnes of CO2.