CM Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati pay tributes to Kanshi Ram

Mayawati

Representative image

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Senior politicians, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid tributes to prominent Dalit leader and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary on Friday.
"Humble tributes to Kanshi Ram, who fought throughout his life for the rights and overall development of the Dalits, the deprived and the exploited, on his birth anniversary," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.
Paying tributes to her mentor, BSP supremo Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X: "Immense reverence and respect to honourable Kanshi Ram, who gave strength to the caravan of self-respect that was scattered after the demise of B R Ambedkar, on his 90th birthday. The missionary goal of social transformation and economic progress he achieved for the 'Bahujan samaj' by establishing the Bahujan Samaj Party and obtaining the master key of power in Uttar Pradesh through his continuous struggle is historic and incomparable."

She added that it will be a true tribute to Kanshi Ram if the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is satisfying for the BSP.
Kanshi Ram was born on March 15, 1934.
"Hundreds of salutes and heartfelt tributes to respected Shri Kanshi Ramji, who struggled throughout his life to provide rights to the Dalits, the deprived and the exploited, on his birth anniversary," Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a post in Hindi on the microblogging platform.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Mayawati Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government SC/ST reservation Kanshi Ram Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

