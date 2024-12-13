Business Standard
Home / Politics / Naidu unveils Swarna Andhra-2047 vision to make state a $2.4 trn economy

Naidu unveils Swarna Andhra-2047 vision to make state a $2.4 trn economy

Zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resource development, water security, farmer-agri tech, and world-class logistics are some of the 10 principles that the roadmap envisages

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched the "Swarna Andhra-2047" (golden Andhra) vision document, based on the NITI (National Institute for Transforming India) recommendations, and aimed at positioning the southern state as a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047.
 
Following the 9th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on July 27, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged each state to create a vision to achieve the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ or developed India by 2047, Andhra Pradesh has become one of the first states to unveil such a roadmap.
 
Zero poverty, employment, skilling and human resource development, water security, farmer-agri tech, and world-class logistics are some of the 10 principles that the roadmap envisages.
 
 
The chief minister said he wants the state to achieve a per capita income of over $47,000, up from the current level of $3,000. He advocated the interlinking of rivers and reiterated his call for having more children, as the state could face the prospect of having a larger elderly population in the next 15 to 20 years.
 

Also Read

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Tamil or Telugu? Stalin, Naidu fight for chess champ Gukesh's roots

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Swarna Andhra-2047: CM unveils vision for 'wealthy, healthy, happy' state

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB approves $789 mn loan to develop Amaravati as smart, green city

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Google eyeing big AI opportunity in Vizag: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Google identified Andhra Pradesh as key partner: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh vision mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon