Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?
Scam in cooperative bank: ED has attached assets worth Rs 30 crore
India shares a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market
E-Visa facility resumes again for UK nationals travelling to India
'Fake currency, terror financing should be tackled', Centre to SC on DeMo
We must look for newer markets for Indian millets: Piyush Goyal
CCI chief calls for devising new tools to check anti-competitive practices
Govt wants Delhi-Centre power dispute case be referred to larger SC bench
Emerging markets face risk of policy error amid conflicting priorities
Find gold import and smuggling link, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
GST superstructure lacks some basic features even after 5 yrs, say experts
Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Experts said an institutionalised system of social audits will clear lots of doubt

MGNREGS | job creation | Indian Economy

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The government has constituted a high powered panel under the chairmanship of former agriculture secretary Amarjeet Sinha, to study various aspects of the marquee flagship scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), including its role in poverty alleviation over the years, governance structure and systems in place and perhaps most importantly, the spending pattern.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 06:30 IST

