Rajasthan govt to give free seed kits to boost millets production

The Rajasthan government has decided to distribute free seeds of millets and coarse grains to the state’s farmers in a bid to boost millet production.

“We have decided to provide free mini kits of maize seeds to 1.2 million farmers, pearl millet (bajra) seeds to 800,000 farmers, mustard seeds to 700,000 farmers, moong seeds to 400,000 farmers, and sorghum (jowar) and moth seeds to 100,000 farmers,” Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

An official of the agriculture department said that the free seeds kits will be distributed starting next financial year.





Rajasthan has a share of 26 per cent in total millet production of the country. Pearl millet and sorghum are the main millet crops produced in the state, with Rajasthan accounting for the country's 41 per cent bajra production.

The state government had started the Rajasthan Millet Promotion Mission in 2022-23 and made a provision of Rs 40 crore to set up 100 primary processing units by farmers, entrepreneurs and voluntary organisations.

Some of the hotels and restaurants in the state are also serving dishes made with millets after a request made by the CM.

Surendra Singh, a Rajasthan-based hotelier, said he had even requested chefs to make new dishes of millets.

“This move could help increase the use of coarse grains (millets) and benefit farmers growing millets,” the official said.





"According to the state government's instructions, one or two dishes of coarse grains are now part of the menu in programmes organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation," he added.

Meanwhile, the newly formed BJP government is working towards increasing farmers’ income.

In this direction, the official said, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per year per farmer while the minimum support price on wheat has been increased to Rs 2,400 per quintal by giving an additional bonus of Rs 125 per quintal.