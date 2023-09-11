Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.56%)
66971.16 + 372.25
Nifty (0.63%)
19945.60 + 125.65
Nifty Smallcap (1.49%)
6001.80 + 87.90
Nifty Midcap (0.91%)
41350.05 + 372.30
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
45414.00 + 257.60
Heatmap

CM Sarma unveils Gandhi statue at Assam Legislative Assembly new building

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister said, "The work on the building was going on for a while, while I was the speaker of the assembly"

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Photo: ANI twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly, in Guwahati on Monday.
Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister said, "The work on the building was going on for a while, while I was the speaker of the assembly."
He further said, "The speaker of the assembly, Biswajit Daimary and the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, initiated the unveiling of the new assembly building. Our autumn session will take place there itself."
The five-day autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began on Monday.
This is the first time that the session is being held at the newly constructed Assam Assembly Building in Guwahati. Various bills including the amendment bill of Panchayati Raj, and several universities bills will be introduced in the session.
Tight security arrangements have been made for the five-day-long assembly session.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Ambedkar said reservation can't be given on basis of religion: Assam CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reallocates portfolios of two ministers

Chocolate tree, local produce: How hotels went all out for G20 Summit

Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives in quake-hit Morocco, offers assistance

Covid body bags purchase scam: Ex-Mumbai mayor Pednekar appears before EOW

LIVE: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold bilateral talks on security ties

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince to shore up bilateral ties

Earlier, on July 30, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. At the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the significance of the legislative assembly as a temple of democracy but added that coordinated and designed disruptions are lowering the dignity of the House.
Expressing his concern about disruptions in house proceedings, Birla said that there should be no obstructions in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha. "People have a lot of expectations from Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha. When they elect you, they do it with a lot of expectations and aspirations. There should be discussions and dialogues in these Houses, and laws should be enacted here", he reminded.
Drawing a parallel to the recently inaugurated New Parliament Building, Birla appreciated that the new Assam Legislative building was not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but also an embodiment of the new self-reliant Assam.
"The new building built for modern requirements using the latest technology is equipped with the latest amenities and boasts of state of the art facility but at the same time exhibits facets of diversity of culture exhibiting Assam's rich heritage", Birla said.
The event was attended by Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Assembly Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ayush, Sarbanand Sonowal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and other dignitaries, lawmakers, and representatives from various political parties.
Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Mahatma Gandhi statues

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon