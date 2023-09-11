Confirmation

Dalai Lama condoles loss of lives in quake-hit Morocco, offers assistance

In his letter, the Dalai Lama said he has asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts in Morocco

Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual leader

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on September 8 killing more than 2,000 people.

Press Trust of India Dharamshala
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch expressing grief at the loss of lives caused by an earthquake in the country.
In his letter, the Dalai Lama said he has asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts in Morocco.
"I offer my condolences to Your Excellency, the families of those who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this great tragedy. I am aware that your government is doing everything it can to provide support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones," he said.
"It is also heartening that the international community is sending aid following the earthquake. As a token of my solidarity with the people of Morocco affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," he added.
A powerful earthquake struck Morocco on September 8 killing more than 2,000 people.
Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dalai Lama Morocco Earthquake Death toll

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

