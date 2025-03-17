Monday, March 17, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fadnavis urges peace amid Nagpur violence over rumours of burning holy book

Fadnavis urges peace amid Nagpur violence over rumours of burning holy book

Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for peace and asked people not to believe rumours. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Nagpur
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tension gripped central Nagpur on Monday when stones were hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving four persons injured, officials said.

Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said.

Officials said the Chitnish Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt was most affected by violence as per the preliminary information, where some four-wheelers were set afire by rioters. Stones were also thrown at the homes of residents.

 

Police are trying to disperse mobs believed to be in thousands.

The trouble began late afternoon shortly after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal area.

According to police, rumours spread that the Quran was burnt during the agitation. Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community.

A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening alleging the burning of the holy book.

Following the complaint, a large number of Muslim community members started gathering in various parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park, police said. Sensing trouble, police intensified patrolling and summoned additional security forces to maintain law and order.

An official said stones were thrown at police personnel in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas, following which police fired tear gas shells.

An official said there are reports of violence in other areas as well. Bajrang Dal office-bearers, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb as part of their demonstration.

A senior police official confirmed that security had been tightened in sensitive areas, with Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) being deployed. Additional police personnel from various stations were also summoned.  Don't believe rumours, says Fadnavis  Amid violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night called for peace and asked people not to believe rumours.

"Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," the chief minister said in a statement. 
He urged citizens to cooperate with the administration. 
Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, also said he is in constant contact with the police and asked them to cooperate with the people. 
"Nagpur is a peaceful city where people share in each other's joys and sorrows, which has always been Nagpur's tradition. Do not believe any rumours," he added.  Nitin Gadkari appeals for peace 
Union minister Nitin Gadkari also appealed for peace and harmony amid violence in parts of Nagpur city. "Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads," the Union minister said in a video message.

 

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur Maharashtra communal violence

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

