Two suspected cases of HMPV reported in 7 and 13 years old in Nagpur

Two suspected cases of HMPV reported in 7 and 13 years old in Nagpur



HMPV, disease, illness, health

Nadda reassured the public that health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any health challenges | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

In Nagpur, two suspected HMPV patients have been identified. These patients are 13 and 7 years old, respectively. Shashikant Shambharkar, Deputy Director of Health, said that the records of both of these suspected patients are being sent to AIIMS Nagpur for examination.

According to Shashikant Shambharkar, Deputy Director of Health," two suspected HMPV patients have been found in Nagpur. One of these patients is 7 years old and the other is 13 years old."

Shambharkar further added, "The reports of both these patients have come back positive in a private hospital. Both these patients have been treated and discharged. The reports of both these suspected patients are being sent to AIIMS Nagpur for examination."

 

In the wider context, India has already detected three cases of HMPV. Two of the cases were identified in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and another case was recorded in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two cases of HMPV in Karnataka's Bengaluru, and another case was reported in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. These cases were detected as part of ongoing surveillance efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

After three cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public on Monday, saying that there is no cause for alarm. He emphasised that the virus, first identified in 2001, poses no new threat.

 

In a video statement, the health minister said that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

"Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001... HMPV spreads through the air and can affect people of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and early spring months," Nadda said.

He also mentioned that the government is closely monitoring the situation, with the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) keeping track of developments and ensuring the country's preparedness to handle any emerging health challenges.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report with us shortly. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed, and no surge in any common respiratory viral pathogens has been observed in India. A joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director General for Health Services on January 4 to review the situation," Nadda said.

"The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," he added.

HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Maharashtra hmpv virus Nagpur

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

