CM Yogi opens address in Japanese as UP inks MoUs with Yamanashi Prefecture

CM Yogi opens address in Japanese as UP inks MoUs with Yamanashi Prefecture

After the signing of the MoUs, CM Yogi emphasised the growing economic cooperation between India and Japan, by delivering his opening remarks in Japanese

The signing of MoUs between UP government and Yamanashi Prefecture highlights a key milestone in India-Japan relations. | File Photo

ANI Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture in Lucknow on Monday.

Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi was leading the Japanese delegation.

After the signing of the MoUs, CM Yogi emphasized the growing economic cooperation between India and Japan, by delivering his opening remarks in Japanese.

"India and Japan are countries with big economies... The state government is keen to cooperate with Japanese companies... Economic cooperation between India and Japan is very rich... Uttar Pradesh is a state of unlimited potential. After this MoU, relations between India and Japan are going to get a new strength," CM Yogi said.

 

The signing of MoUs between UP government and Yamanashi Prefecture highlights a key milestone in India-Japan relations.

India and Japan share a unique "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" that has evolved over the years, rooted in deep spiritual and cultural connections. Historical links date back to 752 AD when an Indian monk, Bodhisena, consecrated the towering Buddha statue at Todaiji Temple in Nara.

These ancient interactions laid the foundation for a bond that continues to this day. Prominent Indian figures such as Swami Vivekananda, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and independence fighter Subhash Chandra Bose have helped strengthen these ties, with their presence leaving a lasting impact on Japan. One example is Justice Radha Binod Pal's dissenting opinion at the War Crimes Tribunal, which resonated deeply with the Japanese people.

The relationship is further reinforced by the growing Indian community in Japan, especially professionals in IT and engineering. The Nishikasai area in Tokyo has become known as "mini-India," with over 40,000 Indians now residing in Japan.

Of these, around 282 are students, many of whom are pursuing advanced degrees. Additionally, Japan hosts over 150 Indian professors and 50 research visa holders, further contributing to the strengthening of cultural and academic exchanges between the two nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Japan Tokyo Rabindranath Tagore

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

