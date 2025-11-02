Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CMS-03 satellite will provide robust telecom coverage across IOR: Navy

CMS-03 satellite will provide robust telecom coverage across IOR: Navy

The indigenously designed and developed satellite was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

Women permitted in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to HC

CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite and would provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass, according to ISRO.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The communication satellite CMS-03, will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region, and strengthen Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities, officials said on Sunday.

The satellite, weighing 4,410 kg, will significantly enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy.

The indigenously designed and developed satellite was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite and would provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass, according to ISRO.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the launch a "major milestone" exemplifying the nation's spirit of 'Aatmanirbharta'.

Also Read

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2025 (Photo: Indian Navy)

Maritime security in Indo-Pacific becoming 'dynaxic': Admiral Tripathi

Women operating communication systems, as part of the civilian exchange with the Indian Army's Signal Corps, in 1952 (Photo: Ministry of Defence)

Women in uniform: Breaking barriers, marching forwardpremium

INS Sahyadri

India, Japan boost naval ties as INS Sahyadri makes port call at Sasebo

Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts

Cochin Shipyard delivers first anti-submarine warfare craft to Indian Navy

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath praises Indian Navy's deterrent role against Pakistan in Op Sindoor

"Congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of CMS-03, India's most advanced communication satellite. A major milestone exemplifying our nation's spirit of #Aatmanirbharta and cutting-edge innovation. ISRO's relentless pursuit of technological excellence continues to make India proud," he posted on X.

A Navy spokesperson said, it will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region.

Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands, he said.

In an era of complex security challenges, this satellite represents Indian Navy's determination to protect the nation's maritime interests leveraging advanced technology through 'Aatmanirbharta', the official said.

This satellite is the India's heaviest communication satellite till date, and includes many indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ISRO

Space industry congratulates Isro for successful launch of CMS-03 satellite

ISRO

Isro scripts history with launch of heaviest communications satellite

Cyber security

DMRC marks cyber security month with global participation and events

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu inaugurates foot overbridge, equestrian facility in Dehradun

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka urges PM Modi, Delhi CM to act on pollution; BJP hits back

Topics : Indian Navy ISRO India News India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon