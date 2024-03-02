Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 27% in Apr-Feb

Of the 91 mines awarded under commercial coal auctions, seven blocks have already started production

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The coal production from captive and commercial mines has increased 27.06 per cent year-on-year to 126.8 million tonnes (MT) in the April-February this fiscal.

The coal dispatch from the captive and commercial mines in the first eleven months of the current financial year also rose 29.14 per cent to 128.88 MT over the corresponding period of previous fiscal, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The total coal production and dispatch in February was 14.85 MT and 12.95 MT, registering an increase of 37 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. In the year-ago period, The total coal production and dispatch stood at 10.85 MT and 9.72 MT, respectively.

As of February 29, 2024, the total number of producing mines was 54, with 35 allocated to the power sector, 11 allocated to the non-regulated sector, and 8 for the sale of coal.

Of the 91 mines awarded under commercial coal auctions, seven blocks have already started production.

Also Read

Coal dispatch may exceed one billion tonnes this fiscal: Coal ministry

Coal India commits Rs 24,750 cr investment for 61 eco-friendly projects

State-owned Coal India's production rises 12.6% to 51.4 mn tonnes in Sept

Coal production rises over 12% to 664.37 MT this fiscal: Ministry

Coal production in the country increases by 10.75% in 2023: Govt

Govt scrapped 1,550 outdated laws that were troubling citizens: Meghwal

ICMR study shows Covid vaccine not responsible for heart attacks: Govt

Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 27% in Apr-Feb

Will be easy to nab culprit as we have visuals: K'taka CM on B'luru blast

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Bihar

Topics : coal industry Coal ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon