Business Standard
Home / India News / Concept of simultaneous polls not new to India, says govt in explainer

Concept of simultaneous polls not new to India, says govt in explainer

Following the adoption of the Constitution, elections to the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies were conducted simultaneously from 1951 to 1967, it noted

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

The government said the first general elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies were held together in 1951-52 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the introduction of bills on holding simultaneous polls, the government Tuesday said the concept is not new to the country.

Following the adoption of the Constitution, elections to the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies were conducted simultaneously from 1951 to 1967, it noted.

The government said the first general elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies were held together in 1951-52, a practice that continued for three subsequent general elections in 1957, 1962, and 1967.

"However, this cycle of synchronised elections was disrupted in 1968 and 1969 due to the premature dissolution of some State Legislative Assemblies," an official explainer said.

 

The Fourth Lok Sabha was also dissolved prematurely in 1970, with fresh elections held in 1971. Unlike the first, second, and third Lok Sabha, which completed their full five-year terms, the fifth Lok Sabha's term was extended until 1977 under Article 352 because of the declaration of Emergency.

Since then, only a few Lok Sabha terms have lasted the full five years, such as the eighth, 10th, 14th and 15th. Others, including the sixth, seventh, ninth, 11th, 12th and 13th, were dissolved early.

More From This Section

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

LIVE news: NTA not to conduct recruitment exams from 2025, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan

bomb threat

Bomb threats trigger evacuations in Delhi schools, no explosives found

Atul Subhash, Bengaluru Techie Suicide

Bengaluru techie suicide: HC relief for uncle, wife in jail. Top updates

Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra questions ED on attachment of properties in Bitcoin scam

Exam

MP recruitment exam: Candidate scores 101.66/100; protests erupt in Indore

State assemblies have faced similar disruptions over the years. Premature dissolutions and term extensions have become a "recurring challenge", the government said.

"These developments have firmly disrupted the cycle of simultaneous elections, leading to the current pattern of staggered electoral schedules across the country," it observed.

Citing a report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election', the explainer said simultaneous polls promote consistency in governance.

"Due to the ongoing cycle of elections in various parts of the country, political parties, their leaders, legislators, and both state and Central governments often focus their efforts on preparing for upcoming elections rather than prioritising governance," it said, citing the 'rationale' for holding simultaneous polls as recommended by the panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The adoption of simultaneous elections would refocus the government's attention towards developmental activities and the implementation of policies aimed at promoting the welfare of the masses, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Cong opposes 'One Nation, One Election' bill on concerns over federalism

job search unemployment

Vijay Vasanth moves adjournment motion to discuss 'unemployment crisis'

Rahul Gandhi, Protest, Parliament Protest

Bill on simultaneous polls: Cong mandates presence of its MPs in Lok Sabha

Infra, infrastructure

As of Nov 1, 438 projects report cost overrun of Rs 5.18 trillion: Govt

Topics : Parliament winter session one nation one election Elections Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon