J-K Cong spokesperson Deepika Pushkar resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Business Standard

Step out of your homes against inflation, unemployment: Congress Prez

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi is standing against the hatred and appealed to the people to join his mega walkathon

Topics
Congress | mallikarjun kharge | Unemployment in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appealed to the people to step out of their homes and join the struggle against inflation, unemployment and hatred spread by the BJP and RSS.

In a video address, he said: "Rahul Gandhi had started the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and now nearing his final destination, I appeal to everyone to step out from their homes and stand against inflation, unemployment and hatred spread by the BJP and RSS as the country is ours."

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi is standing against the hatred and appealed to the people to join his mega walkathon.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday from Punjab.

On Tuesday, the senior Congress leader had alleged that the BJP and RSS captured institutions.

"EVM is one of the elements but the institutions are under pressure be it the Election Commission or judiciary, the BJP and RSS has control over it... This fight is not between opposition parties but opposition versus the whole system."

