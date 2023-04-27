close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cong has failed to deliver its promises made to people: Rajasthan BJP chief

He charged that the Congress dispensation has failed to deliver on its promises made to people in the run-up to the last assembly polls in 2018 and asked his party cadre to work towards defeating it

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Wednesday charged that the Congress has failed to deliver on its promises made to people in the run-up to the last assembly polls and exhorted his party's social media and IT cell to draw a plan to counter the ruling dispensation.

He asked members of the social media and IT cell to strengthen the party's support base across the state ahead of the assembly polls slated for later this year.

Addressing a workshop, he asked them to prepare a road map for the coming 200 days and hailed them as "cyber warriors".

He charged that the Congress dispensation has failed to deliver on its promises made to people in the run-up to the last assembly polls in 2018 and asked his party cadre to work towards defeating it.

Amit Malviya, the national head of the BJP IT cell, said that in the era of social media, such workshops should be organised from time to time.

Also Read

80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Congress Prez Kharge yet to decide on replacing Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh CMs

Shiv Sena (UBT) hits out at Fadnavis, calls him 'failed' home minister

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress failed to keep up job promise in 2003, says Anurag Thakur

Flouting govt directions, betting, gambling platforms continue to advertise

West Bengal Guv consents to state Lokayukta extension for two years

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Stopped from entering mill: Raut calls it attempt to hide irregularities

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan BJP Ashok Gehlot Politics

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

World recognising capabilities, contributions of 'New India': Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar
3 min read

China Jan-Mar industrial profit slump underlines slow economic recovery

China, China economy
2 min read

Stopped from entering mill: Raut calls it attempt to hide irregularities

Sanjay Raut
2 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep420: Russian crude oil, Sanjay Mehrotra, travel stocks, LRS

TMS
2 min read

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

workplace, office, startup
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon