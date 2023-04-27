Cong has failed to deliver its promises made to people: Rajasthan BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Wednesday charged that the Congress has failed to deliver on its promises made to people in the run-up to the last assembly polls and exhorted his party's social media and IT cell to draw a plan to counter the ruling dispensation.

He asked members of the social media and IT cell to strengthen the party's support base across the state ahead of the assembly polls slated for later this year.

Addressing a workshop, he asked them to prepare a road map for the coming 200 days and hailed them as "cyber warriors".

He charged that the Congress dispensation has failed to deliver on its promises made to people in the run-up to the last assembly polls in 2018 and asked his party cadre to work towards defeating it.

Amit Malviya, the national head of the BJP IT cell, said that in the era of social media, such workshops should be organised from time to time.

