Cong in Telangana holds 'deeksha' protest against Rahul's disqualification

The Congress in Telangana on Sunday began a day-long dharna at Gandhi Bhavan here against the disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
The Congress in Telangana on Sunday began a day-long dharna at Gandhi Bhavan here against the disqualification of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, A Revanth Reddy, party MPs from the state, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre and several leaders took part in the protest and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leaders, addressed the 'deeksha' and condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had in a notification said that his disqualification was effective from March 23 -- the day of his conviction.

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

