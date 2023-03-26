close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mumbai: Five women hospitalised after fire breaks out in high-rise flat

Five women, including three senior citizens, were hospitalised after a fire broke on the fourth floor flat of a residential high-rise in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Sunday morning, an official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Five women, including three senior citizens, were hospitalised after a fire broke on the fourth floor flat of a residential high-rise in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Sunday morning, an official said.

The fire broke out in the flat in the gound-plus-14 storey building in Mhada Colony in Karve Nagar at 9:26am and was doused some 45 minutes later, he said.

"The fire was confined to the wiring, electric installation in the common meter cabin on the ground floor as well as the electric duct. Fire brigade and police personnel arrived at the spot and rescued five persons who were trapped," he said.

"They have been hospitalised after suffering injuries and suffocation from smoke inhalation. Their condition is stable," he added.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area: Official

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

Kharge slams BJP, asks why is ruling party pained if fugitives criticised

Covid cases hit five-month high, weekly deaths at 29, highest since Dec

Reduce civil services recruitment cycle, parlimentary panel tells UPSC

Martyr PM's son who walked for unity can never insult country: Priyanka

India's digital public infra story worth showcasing: Cisco India President

Topics : Mumbai | Fire accident | hospitals

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon