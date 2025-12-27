Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cong leader held for sharing AI image of Kerala CM with gold theft accused

Cong leader held for sharing AI image of Kerala CM with gold theft accused

He was booked for sharing a post on a social media platform carrying a photograph depicting the Chief Minister and Potty together, with a caption questioning the reason for their alleged relationship

CPI(M) has claimed that the picture circulating on social media is AI-generated(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

A Congress leader was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly sharing an AI-generated photograph depicting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with Unnikrishnan Potty, an accused in the Sabarimala gold case, police said.

Chevayoor police took N Subarahmanian of Karuvattoor, Political Affairs Committee member of the state unit of Congress, into custody after registering a case against him.

He was booked for sharing a post on a social media platform carrying a photograph depicting the Chief Minister and Potty together, with a caption questioning the reason for their alleged close relationship.

As part of the probe, a police team reached Subarahmanian's house on Saturday morning to record his statement. Later, it was decided to take him to the police station for detailed interrogation, officials said.

 

CPI(M) has claimed that the picture circulating on social media is AI-generated.

Before being taken to the police station, Subarahmanian told reporters that the picture he shared was not AI-generated, but was taken from a video released by the Chief Minister's Office.

What the police say are the words of the government. They are branding everything as AI-generated, he alleged.

He further claimed that one of the photographs he posted was also seen on the social media account of BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on November 29, but no case was registered against him.

I will try to prove the authenticity of the photograph. Anyway, the case will reach the court, he said.

Subarahmanian alleged that the government's policy was to take action against people criticising the CM by sending them to jail. People will not shut their mouths with such actions, he said.

He also said that in his social media post, he had mentioned that the photograph was taken from Facebook. Let's wait and see, he added.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing annoyance through communication.

Officials at Chevayoor police station said the offences charged are bailable.

A decision on formally recording the arrest will be taken after interrogation, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala government Congress Sabarimala case

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

