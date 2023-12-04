Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF rescues 15 people from waterlogged areas of Tambaram

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued around 15 people from the Tambaram area due to severe waterlogging as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Chennai district.

The people were rescued amid waterlogging and power outages near Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur neighbourhoods in the Tambaram area.

Parts of Chennai received torrential downpours as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast.

Earlier, on Sunday, a State Disaster Response Team of more than 100 members arrived in the Kanchipuram district as the state geared up to tackle all possible threats and contingencies arising out of approaching Cyclone Michaung, which is expected to make landfall on December 5 in coastal Andhra.

The cyclone, brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh around December 4.

The India Meteorological Department informed on Sunday that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, Michaung, over the same region.

Following the IMD's cyclone warning in the Bay of Bengal, local cautionary Signal Number III has been hoisted in Chennai, Cuddalore and Ennore ports to alert people.

The looming cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for several regions in southern and eastern India.

Rainfall intensity increased on Sunday, with most places experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on December 3. Rainfall is expected at most places on December 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5 but is likely to ease off thereafter.