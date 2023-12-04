Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF rescues 15 people from waterlogged areas of Tambaram

Parts of Chennai received torrential downpours as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast

NDRF, Cyclone Asani

File image | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 08:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued around 15 people from the Tambaram area due to severe waterlogging as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Chennai district.
The people were rescued amid waterlogging and power outages near Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur neighbourhoods in the Tambaram area.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Parts of Chennai received torrential downpours as cyclone 'Michaung' approached the coast.
Earlier, on Sunday, a State Disaster Response Team of more than 100 members arrived in the Kanchipuram district as the state geared up to tackle all possible threats and contingencies arising out of approaching Cyclone Michaung, which is expected to make landfall on December 5 in coastal Andhra.
The cyclone, brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh around December 4.
The India Meteorological Department informed on Sunday that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, Michaung, over the same region.
Following the IMD's cyclone warning in the Bay of Bengal, local cautionary Signal Number III has been hoisted in Chennai, Cuddalore and Ennore ports to alert people.
The looming cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for several regions in southern and eastern India.
Rainfall intensity increased on Sunday, with most places experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on December 3. Rainfall is expected at most places on December 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5 but is likely to ease off thereafter.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

LIVE: Winter session to begin today, INDIA bloc to meet in Kharge's office

Promise of higher MSP in Assembly polls: That's easier said than done

To Lord or not to Lord: Justice's retort in a recent hearing revives debate

Delhi residents who relocated asked to re-register on electoral rolls

India eyes Global South pole position with COP host pitch in 2028

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Cyclone NDRF heavy rains

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 08:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveMizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon