Nobody can stop PM Modi, BJP from scoring hat-trick in 2024: Jairam Thakur

Thakur alleged that the corruption in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan under the incumbent Congress governments was at its peak, adding that the people have now shown the door to the 'corrupt' leaders

PM Modi

"The corruption in every field or sector in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan was rampant and extreme and the voters let them (Congress) know that they are not in favour of corrupt regimes.

ANI
Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 08:14 AM IST
Weighing in the party's stupendous poll wins in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, former chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, on Sunday said the outcomes have reaffirmed people's faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guarantees and governance of the Centre.
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the former Himachal CM talked up the prospects of the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's Lok Sabha elections, saying "no one can stop" PM Modi from scoring a hat-trick of poll wins in 2024.
Taking an indirect swipe at the Congress government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, the former CM said, "The Congress's guarantees for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh failed to wash with the people. The people of Himachal are also starting to realise the hollowness of their promises and guarantees here."
Thakur alleged that the corruption in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan under the incumbent Congress governments was at its peak, adding that the people have now shown the door to the 'corrupt' leaders.
"The corruption in every field or sector in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan was rampant and extreme and the voters let them (Congress) know that they are not in favour of corrupt regimes.
"Good governance and pro-people policies resulted in the BJP winning Madhya Pradesh again," Thakur said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said opposing the Sanatan Dharma was one of the key reasons for the party's defeat in the heartland states.
"The opposition to Sanatan (Dharma) doomed the party. This country has never accepted caste-based politics. The curse for opposing the Sanatan befell the Congress," he added.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 08:14 AM IST

