Cong slams PM for 'hurting sentiments' by linking Bajrang Dal with Hanuman

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hurting religious sentiments of devotees by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal, and demanded an apology from him.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is shameful that the prime minister has drawn such a parallel which is an insult to crores of devotees of Lord Hanuman.

"The prime minister is insulting our faith in Lord Hanuman. He should apologise to the country as he has hurt our religious sentiments. No one has given the prime minister the right to insult Bajrang Bali," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto. He called it the party's attempt at trying to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

He claimed that the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Ram and now it wanted to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman).

The Congress is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion, the party said in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls released on Tuesday.

Also Read Congress promises to take action on Bajrang Dal, PFI for hate speech Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister Fodder scam: SC rejects CBI's plea against bail of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav Samajwadi Party, RLD chiefs will not join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP BJP seeks to take on Grand Alliance in Bihar with 'rare' social coalition Cyclonic circulation likely to develop over Bay of Bengal on May 6: IMD Need to address funding and training challenges in R&D sector: Official Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break Biswa asserts NRC needed across nation to ensure schemes reach deserving

The action will include a "ban" against such organisations, the party promised.

The BJP accused the Congress of "insulting" Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal.