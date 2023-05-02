close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cong slams PM for 'hurting sentiments' by linking Bajrang Dal with Hanuman

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hurting religious sentiments of devotees by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal, and demanded an apology from him.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hurting religious sentiments of devotees by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal, and demanded an apology from him.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is shameful that the prime minister has drawn such a parallel which is an insult to crores of devotees of Lord Hanuman.

"The prime minister is insulting our faith in Lord Hanuman. He should apologise to the country as he has hurt our religious sentiments. No one has given the prime minister the right to insult Bajrang Bali," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto. He called it the party's attempt at trying to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

He claimed that the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Ram and now it wanted to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman).

The Congress is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion, the party said in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls released on Tuesday.

Also Read

Congress promises to take action on Bajrang Dal, PFI for hate speech

Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister

Fodder scam: SC rejects CBI's plea against bail of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav

Samajwadi Party, RLD chiefs will not join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

BJP seeks to take on Grand Alliance in Bihar with 'rare' social coalition

Cyclonic circulation likely to develop over Bay of Bengal on May 6: IMD

Need to address funding and training challenges in R&D sector: Official

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Biswa asserts NRC needed across nation to ensure schemes reach deserving

The action will include a "ban" against such organisations, the party promised.

The BJP accused the Congress of "insulting" Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Bajrang Dal

First Published: May 02 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google pays Rs 1,338 cr penalty to CCI in Android case, ADIF still cautious

Google
3 min read

Microsoft launches initiatives to empower small, medium businesses in India

Microsoft
2 min read

Desi Farms Raises Growth Fund from Marquee Angels, Bestvantage Investments and Others

Desi-Farms-2
3 min read

DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit falls 54% as raw material, power costs surge

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

UltraTech Cement stock down 1% on net profit decline in March quarter

Ultratech cements
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

exports, imports, trade
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon