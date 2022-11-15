JUST IN
Coast Guard issues Letter of Intent for 9 more Advanced Light Helicopters
Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister
Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string, says Punjab minister
Dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze seeks bail in money laundering case
Odisha economic offence wing cracks multi-state economic crime network
Guvs can intervene if attempts made to weaken Lokayukta: TN Governor
Punjab govt to name schools after martyrs, freedom fighters: Minister
Govt policy to make India skill supply hub for global value chains: Pradhan
Ready to help Delhi cops in Shraddha Walkar murder case: Maha police
Global population hits 8 bn: How it changes the world over next few decades
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string, says Punjab minister
Coast Guard issues Letter of Intent for 9 more Advanced Light Helicopters
Business Standard

Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister

Danve met family of Bajrang Dal's Kamaldev Giri, who was killed in bomb attack last week, and assured them that he would try to facilitate a probe by a central investigative agency in the case

Topics
Bajrang Dal | National Investigation Agency NIA

Press Trust of India  |  Chaibasa (Jharkhand) 

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday met the family members of Bajrang Dal activist Kamaldev Giri, who was killed in bomb attack last week, and assured them that he would try to facilitate a probe by a central investigative agency in the case.

The minister, who was on a visit to the district, also said that the administration must take necessary measures to ensure that perpetrators are punished.

Giri's family members and supporters, during the meeting, submitted a memorandum to the Union minister of state for railways, seeking justice for him and also claiming that a conspiracy was hatched to murder him.

The memorandum also stated that the Bajrang Dal activist had pleaded with the district administration for security but in vain.

Giri, who also headed local outfit 'Giriraj Sena', died on Saturday after unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at him at Bharat Bhawan Chowk, the main thoroughfare of Chakradharpur town.

Earlier in the day, supporters and relatives of Giri had gathered for a condolence meet at Pawan Chowk here, despite the prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC in place in Chakradharpur, prompting the police to drive them away, officials said.

Shops, markets and business establishments remained closed here for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, but the "situation is well within control", sub-divisional officer Reena Hansda said.

"A group of people, mostly supporters and relatives of the Bajrang Dal activist, came out on the streets at Pawan Chowk to hold a condolence meeting. They were reminded that prohibitory orders were in place and such gatherings were not allowed, Hansda said, adding that "mild force" was used by the police to disperse them.

Clashes had broken out at Pawan Chowk between two groups of people on Sunday, notwithstanding the prohibitory orders, when Giri's body was being taken for cremation by his supporters.

A 15-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), with Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kapil Chaudhary as its head, has been formed to probe the killing and arrest the accused.

Several rightwing organisations had on Monday called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in West Singhbhum district, seeking immediate action against the accused.

Agitators had demonstrated by burning tyres at important junctions in the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bajrang Dal

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU