close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Biswa asserts NRC needed across nation to ensure schemes reach deserving

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the country should have a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to ensure that government schemes reach the deserving.

IANS Bengaluru
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the country should have a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to ensure that government schemes reach the deserving.

Sarma, who is on a campaign trail in Karnataka, also batted for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and claimed that this would ensure gender justice and equal rights for Muslim women in the country.

The Assam CM has been actively campaigning for the BJP for the past two days in the southern state, where the saffron camp is looking to retain power.

Addressing a presser in Bengaluru's Malleswaram earlier in the day, Sarma said, "A nationwide NRC is just the need of the hour. Our country has completed 75 years of independence, and we are moving towards Amrit Kaal. However, until today, we do not know who the actual citizens of this country are. This has created a confusion whether government schemes are reaching the right people or not."

He mentioned that AADHAR is not proof of citizenship.

Terming BJP's election manifesto in Karnataka a "historic" one, the Assam Chief Minister said it included the promise of implementing the NRC in the state.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Assam CM Himanta announces projects worth Rs 856 cr for Morigaon district

Assam, Meghalaya to work jointly to transform Umiam lake: CM Sarma

Assam govt to raise minimum support price for rice: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

India built world's tallest rail bridge, 35 mt more than Eiffel Tower: CNN

Centre ends 'archaic colonial era' cantonments, Himachal's YoI first to go

Another 'Operation Kaveri' flight with 231 Indians safely lands in Gujarat

Computational analysis shows how dengue virus evolved in India: IISc study

In wake of heavy rainfall IMD issues orange alert in 4 Kerala districts

"I want to congratulate the Karnataka BJP. This will facilitate a nationwide call for NRC implementation," he added.

Sarma also stressed on the enactment of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He said, "UCC is very important to give gender justice and equal rights to our Muslim women. The Karnataka BJP has moved in that direction. I hope that this will also open up the discussion on implementing UCC in the whole country."

The BJP leader also supported the Karnataka government's move to scrap the 4 per cent Muslim reservation.

--IANS

tdr/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NRC Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: May 02 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Uber confident on profit as ride-sharing makes strong start to 2023

uber
2 min read

Indian stocks rise on back of earnings, FII buying ahead of US Fed meet

stock market, market, stock brokers
2 min read

Apple releases first 'rapid security' patch to address cybersecurity gaps

flights
2 min read

Space rivals join up to bid for European Union's $6.6 bn satellite plan

Rocket. rocket launch
2 min read

People from 360 Delhi villages to express solidarity at wrestlers' protest

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

exports, imports, trade
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: 'Appeasement politics of Congress, JD(S)', PM Modi lauds BJP workers

narendra modi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon