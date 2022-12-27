JUST IN
Jai Ram Thakur recognised as Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly
Shift Kashmiri Pandits to safer Jammu till things improve: Ghulam Nabi Azad
RLD's win in UP's Khatauli by-poll worrisome for BJP, say political pundits
Doors of party always open for secular-minded people: J&K Congress chief
AAP challenges BJP to field their own candidate for MCD mayor post
Resigning from Cong in support of Azad was blunder: Ex J&K DyCM Tara Chand
ED, CBI, IT dept scared what order will come next from top, says Gehlot
Reading the tea leaves in Bihar amid political pulls and pressures
Small parties in UP likely to join hands with SP for 2024 LS polls
Nitish Kumar needs glue that holds a divided Opposition together in Bihar
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Congress invites Akhilesh, Mayawati to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samajwadi Party, RLD chiefs will not join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

Samajwadi Party national secretary and state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, "The SP president is busy with his programmes and there is no likelihood of his joining the yatra"

Topics
Samajwadi Party | RLD | Rahul Gandhi

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Congress has invited several leaders of the non-BJP parties to join the Uttar Pradesh leg of the yatra scheduled to enter the state through Loni in Ghaziabad on January 3.

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) presidents will not be joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, when it begins early next month, but both leaders have extended their good wishes to Gandhi.

RLD national convenor Anupam Mishra said, "We have received an invitation from the Congress party, but it is not possible for party president Jayant Chaudhary to participate in the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra due to his being preoccupied with other events."

"We, however, wish all the success to the Congress's Yatra," he said.

There is also no likelihood of Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav participating in the yatra, according to an SP leader.

Samajwadi Party national secretary and state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, "The Samajwadi Party and its national president Akhilesh Yadav are already on the path of struggle against the government. The SP president is busy with his programmes and there is no likelihood of his joining the yatra."

The Congress has invited several leaders of the non-BJP parties to join the Uttar Pradesh leg of the yatra scheduled to enter the state through Loni in Ghaziabad on January 3.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Prof Ramgopal Yadav has attacked the Central government over the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He had said that there was no Covid-19 in the country, but the Union government was trying to prevent the yatra in the name of Covid-19.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samajwadi Party

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 09:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU