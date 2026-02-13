Friday, February 13, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Congress congratulates BNP for winning parliamentary polls in Bangladesh

Congress congratulates BNP for winning parliamentary polls in Bangladesh

The election was seen as a direct contest between the BNP and its former ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's now debarred Awami League

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

The BNP was in power last time between 2001 and 2006 when Jamaat was its crucial partner, with two of its leaders serving as ministers (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday congratulated the BNP for winning the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would always be supported by all Indians for the stability and peace of the region.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday claimed victory in the crucial general elections, marred by sporadic incidents of violence, to elect a new government to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Mr. Tarique Rahman and the BNP for winning the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh."   India and Bangladesh share deep rooted bonds of history, language, culture, and multitude of other commonalities, the Congress chief said. 

 

"A democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would always be supported by all Indians for the stability and peace of our region," Kharge said.

According to multiple media reports, the Election Commission in Bangladesh is expected to declare BNP the winner in the general elections with tallies in predawn hours on Friday, suggesting it got majority seats in parliament.

Also Read

Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh elections 2026: Tarique Rahman-led BNP wins majority in polls

Tarique Rahman

Political scion Tarique Rahman set to lead Bangladesh after BNP win

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Congress names Tharoor co-chairman of campaign committee for Kerala polls

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Will Bangladesh emerge as South Asia's new strategic power player?

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over US deal, says farmers fully protected

The election was seen as a direct contest between the BNP and its former ally Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's now debarred Awami League.

The BNP was in power last time between 2001 and 2006 when Jamaat was its crucial partner, with two of its leaders serving as ministers.

The BNP had earlier announced that if it wins the election, then its chairman and former premier Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, would be the next prime minister of Bangladesh.

If the party wins, Rahman will be Bangladesh's first male prime minister in 35 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin credits ₹5,000 to TN women under Kalaignar Scheme ahead of polls

Accident, road accident

Seven people killed in multi-vehicle chain collision in Karnataka

Modi, Narendra Modi

PMO moves to Sewa Teerth today; 78-yr stint at South Block ends: Details

New Delhi: Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

UNSC notes Pak-based terror group JeM's reported link to Red Fort blast

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Railways seeks Centre's nod for MP project that may fell over 120,000 trees

Topics : Congress mallikarjun kharge Bangladesh Bangladesh election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today