Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Constitution paves way for strong nation-building: Shah on Constitution Day

Constitution paves way for strong nation-building: Shah on Constitution Day

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated Constitution Day and worked to make the citizens more aware of democratic values, Shah said (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid homage to B R Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad and all the members of the Constituent Assembly on Constitution day, underlining that the Constitution provides every citizen with equal opportunity and rights to pave the way for strong nation-building.

In a message on 'X' in Hindi, Shah said,"On this Constitution Day, | pay homage to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji, along with all the great members of the Constituent Assembly, and extend my heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens."  "The Constitution of India, the world's largest democracy, provides every citizen with equal opportunities, a life of dignity, national duties, and rights, thereby paving the way for strong nation-building," he wrote.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated Constitution Day and worked to make the citizens more aware of democratic values, Shah said.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack

26/11 anniversary: Revisiting three days of terror that shook Mumbai

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air stays toxic as 34 monitoring stations record 'very poor' AQI

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Nearly 1.4 mn SIR forms identified as 'uncollectable' so far in West Bengal

a

Birkin bag, Hermes' trademarks 'well-known marks' in India: Delhi HC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday

Nation must break free from British-era legacy of 'slave mentality': PM

Topics : Amit Shah Indian constitution Constitution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon