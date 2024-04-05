Construction of RRTS viaduct in Delhi section to be completed by April-end

A first look of the RRTS train unveiled by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in New Delhi

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Friday said the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System viaduct in the Delhi section is likely to be completed by April-end.

Track-laying activities, along with electric traction and signalling work, are underway in the New Ashok Nagar-Sahibabad section, officials said here.

The Delhi section is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year, paving the way for trial runs between Delhi and Sahibabad, they said.

The NCRTC officials said the construction of the RRTS viaduct in the Delhi section was nearing completion.

"Less than 500 metres of the viaduct in the Delhi section is now left for construction, which is scheduled for completion by the end of this month. The Delhi section is about 14 kilometres long which consists of about nine kilometres of elevated section and five km of underground section," an official said.

Construction of more than eight kilometres of viaduct has already been completed in addition to the entire underground section of about five kilometres. The three mainline RRTS stations of Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar (underground) have already taken shape and finishing works are currently in progress, the officials said.

Once the Delhi section is complete, movement of passengers can be established from Sarai Kale Khan to the currently operational Sahibabad-Modi Nagar North section and beyond, they added.

"The RRTS network consists of a five-km-long underground section in Delhi. To connect the Anand Vihar underground station with the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station in the Delhi direction and Sahibabad RRTS station in the Ghaziabad direction, four tunnels have been meticulously constructed.

"The diameter of the RRTS tunnels is 6.5 metres which is highly optimised as compared to global benchmarks of tunnels for a similar design speed of 180 kmph with wider and higher rolling stock," the official stated.

Multi-modal integration is one of the primary focus areas of RRTS implementation. It aligns with the Prime Minister's Gatishakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, they said.

By facilitating seamless connectivity between various modes of transportation, such as bus stands, airports, metro stations, and railway stations, the RRTS aims to provide convenient and hassle-free travel experiences, along with enhancing last-mile connectivity for passengers within the NCR. This integration strategy is being implemented across the 82-kilometer-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor wherever feasible, they stated.

The Sarai Kale Khan station is designed for seamless integration with adjacent transport modes, such as Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and Delhi Metro Pink Line, they said.

Special features include four tracks and six platforms at the same level at the station. A 280-metre foot overbridge with six travelators is being constructed to connect the RRTS station to the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the officials said.

The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station is connected with the Ashok Nagar Metro station with a 90-metre-long FOB. Two more FOBs are under construction to improve accessibility, they said.